2010 Oscar Nominee Reactions

By Michelle Lanz

It's the moment all of Hollywood has been waiting for: The 2010 Oscar nominations! Many of the Academy Award nominees battled a sleepless night before hearing the good news bright and early this morning. Click through to find out how stars reacted to their nominations:

"I'd always assumed that the road to Oscar was planned. I thought people chose projects that were considered 'Oscar-worthy.' No one wanted to make this film. I didn't want to make this film for the better part of the year. Everyone is as blindsided -- can I say that? -- as I am ... I do believe some liposuction is in order, a very strict diet regime, and I will acquire a very light English accent." -- Sandra Bullock, reacting to her Best Actress nomination for "The Blind Side"

