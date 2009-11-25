25 Celebs We're Thankful For

By the Wonderwall Editors

Don't get us wrong. We appreciate everything our Pilgrim and Indian ancestors accomplished that first Thanksgiving back in 1621, but do they hold a drumstick to today's Hollywood stars? This year, Wonderwall is stuffing a giant cornucopia full of the 25 celebrities we're most thankful for. Dig in!

We're thankful for Lady GaGa because she always lets her freak flag fly really high and consistently surprises us with her wacked-out style. Warhol would've approved.