A-List Makeovers for "Jersey Shore" cast

By Melissa Hunter

Life & Style gave the "Jersey Shore" crew makeovers to resemble A-list celebs. I know what you're thinking. Why would they dress A-listers as other A-listers? We don't get it either. But we do think quite a few of their celeb-counterparts are right on ... but others? Not so much. Click through to see their celeb lookalikes and our two cents on this highly important matter.