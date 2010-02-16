Big Easy Celebs

By Michelle Lanz

Los Angeles and New York are where most celebs choose to hang their hats, but quite a few stars have chosen New Orleans as their home away from home. So as we throw our beads in celebration of Mardi Gras, click through to see which celebs have roots in New Orleans and which ones escape to the Big Easy when they need a little R & R.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was born and raised in Metairie, La., a suburb of New Orleans. After living briefly in Atlanta, Texas, Ellen returned to her home state to study communications at the University of New Orleans. It's during these years that Ellen began her comedy career by performing at clubs after dropping out of college. Though Ellen now calls Beverly Hills, Calif., home, there's no denying this funny lady's Southern roots.