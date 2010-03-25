Brooklyn's Finest

By Melissa Hunter

A few years back, droves of hip youngsters (or "hipsters" as the kids call 'em) left Manhattan and trekked three subway stops to take up residence in Brooklyn neighborhoods.

But Brooklyn was happening way before the dawn of skinny jeans. In fact, many celebs were born and raised in the borough and still others remain residents in spite of the West Village cultural cache. So come with us on a tour through the streets of Brooklyn and its finest residents.

12. Jay-Z

Years in the Borough: Since he was a wee Jay-Z, born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood

Neighborhood Spirit: Of all the fine Brooklyn natives, Jay-Z was one of the few who immortalized his love of the borough through song. And he was there before it was cool, so he's truly a proto-Brooklynite. And while he's not in an angsty indie band, we've detected a faint hipster style of late. But don't worry, he still goes hard.