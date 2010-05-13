Cannes Fashion Lessons

By Dana Flax

Maybe it's something in the water over there, but for one too many a celeb, the Cannes Film Festival equals license to dress and pose all crazy-like. Click through to learn the ABCs of dressing for the South of sanity France.

Feel Like Wearing a Bikini to Your Film's Photo Call? Go For It, Girlfriend!

As long as you balance it out with some fancy red fur boots, just like Bai Ling (pictured in her versatile red carpet-to-pool attire at the 2007 festival). But you probably have those stashed away in your closet, no?