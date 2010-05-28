Celeb Inc. for May 28

By Michelle Lanz

Making it in the competitive world of showbiz takes a lot more than talent these days. You need a recognizable name, a diversified brand and shameless self-promotion. Click through to see which celebs are selling products and selling out this season.

Multitalented mama Heidi Klum has launched a clothing line called Lavish for the chic maternity store A Pea in the Pod. Now moms-to-be (who can afford to spend $80 on a pair of leggings) can go through their preggo months without having to wallow in frump.