Stars Are Nothing Like Us!
By Melissa Hunter
THEY'RE TOO PRETTY TO GET WORK!
It's hard out there for a hottie. Take it from Jessica Biel and Megan Fox, who both recently expressed their outrage that they can't get good parts because they're just too good-looking. Yeah, because Kate Winslet, Natalie Portman, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie -- they're just trolls, really. Or maybe Megan and Jessica's array of nearly-naked spreads in Maxim, FHM and the like have made producers pass them over when they're casting for the Eleanor Roosevelt biopic. Either way, their lives are very hard.
