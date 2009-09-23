Celebs Gone Viral for Sept. 24

By Melissa Hunter

LOL. OMG. WTF. Check out the craziest celeb videos, pics and stories currently spreading like an e-wildfire across the Internet.

You may only think of Kate Gosselin as one half of the reason why our culture is crumbling. But back in the day, she was an awkward child just like you and me, and this collection of celebrity yearbook photos proves it. What you don't see is the superlative section of the yearbook where Kate won Most Likely to Have 8 Babies and Subsequently Make a Mockery of Herself and American Parenting.