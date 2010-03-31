Celebs Gone Viral for March 31

By Michelle Lanz

The Interwebs never cease to be a treasure trove of ridiculous celebrity-related pics, shorts, music videos and more. Click through to check out which celebs are making an impact on our e-funny bones this week.

'90s Teen Queens: Where Are They Now?

As scary as it is that the '90s are now considered retro enough for "remember when" lists, this gallery of our fave teen queens then and now makes it all OK. Of course Mayim "Blossom" Bialik is now a wholesome-looking mama of two, but we can't say the same for her TV BFF Six, known in real life as Jenna Von Oy. While Mayim recently landed herself a role on the show "Big Bang Theory," it seems Jenna has found a new passion for posing half-naked. (Celebuzz)