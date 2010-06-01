Celebs Who Live Fast

By Melissa Hunter

Between the boatloads of money and endless VIP access, it's no wonder that celebrities often live life in the fast lane. While Patrick Dempsey leads a rather non-controversial life, he's got a thing for race cars. He's competed in a many-a-celebrity race car event, but this weekend, he drove the pace car at the Indy 500.

While Patrick limits his thrills to the race track, others take a more expansive approach to the idea of "living in the fast lane." Take a look at some more thrill-seeking, jet-setting stars.