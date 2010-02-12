Editors' Grab Bag for Feb. 12

And they called it puppy love ... C'mon girls (and boys), we all have a deep, dark celebrity crush in our past. In honor of Valentine's Day, er, weekend, we wanted to share our most embarrassing obsessions of yesteryear with the world.

My "Wonder Years" Yearning

To this day, I am not sure who's cuter -- Fred Savage or that puppy. OK, I'm lying. I think Fred may be the cutest thing I have laid eyes on EVER. And I certainly felt that way back in 4th grade when "The Wonder Years" first premiered on TV. Seriously, I would write weekly recaps in my diary about each episode. Kevin Arnold was the perfect boy, and in my 10 year old fantasies, he was my boyfriend, not Winnie Cooper's. Not that I had anything against her, in fact, I loved the two of them together -- so much so that I cried my eyes out when the show finally ended and I realized that they did not end up getting married. But wait a second. That means I still have a chance!!! -- Saryn Chorney