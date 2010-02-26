Editors' Grab Bag for Feb. 26

The Cat Fights Come Back to New York City

Finally! The ladies of New York City are baaaaack! I love the "Real Housewives" franchise, but this past season in the O.C. just tired me of fake tans, big boobs and over-possessive husbands. And the new plastic-enhanced wife, Alexis, is like a bad rash that won't go away. Shocking, I know. But it's time to move this cat party to the Big Apple where the ladies take charge and are saucier than ever.

With a new season of "Real Housewives of New York City" back on Bravo March 4, a split in the ranks is already evident. Exhibit A: Only a few of the wives showed support for Ramona Singer's premiere party. MIA? Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, and Kelly Bensimon. Meow! But, seriously, the show is really all about the ridiculousness that is Simon (Alex McCord's hubby). Remember the lacquered red pants he wore last season? Enough said. -- Brenda Rodriguez