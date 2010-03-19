Editors' Grab Bag for March 19

Ode to Jesse James

This song goes out from me, Cher and Sandra Bullock:

You're struttin' into town like you're slingin' a gun

Just a small town dude with a big city attitude

Honey are ya lookin' for some trouble tonight

Well all right

You think you're so bad, drive the women folk wild

Shoot 'em all down with the flash of your pearly smile

Honey but you met your match tonight

Oh, that's right

You think you'll knock me off my feet 'til I'm flat on the floor

'Til my heart is cryin' Indian and I'm beggin for more

So come on baby

Come on baby show me what that loaded gun is for

[CHORUS]

If you can give it I can take it

'Cause if this heart is gonna break it's gonna take a lot to break it

I know tonight

Somebody's gonna win the fight

So if you're so tough

Come on and prove it

You heart is down for the count and you know you're gonna lose it

Tonight you're gonna go down in flames

Just like Jesse James

You're an outlaw lover and I'm after your hide

Well you ain't so strong, won't be long 'til your hands are tied

Tonight I'm gonna take you in dead or alive

That's right

You break the laws of love in the name of desire

Take ten steps back cause I'm ready baby

Aim and fire

Baby there's nowhere you gonna run tonight

Ooh that's right

Well you've had your way with love but it's the end of the day

Now a team of wild horses couldn't drag your heart away

So come on baby

Come on baby

Come on baby you know there ain't nothing left to say

You think you'll knock me off my feet 'til I'm flat on the floor

'Til my heart is cryin' Indian and I'm beggin for more

So come on baby

Come on baby, come on

[CHORUS]

Tonight you're gonna go down in flames

Just like Jesse James

Tonight you're gonna go down in flames

Just like Jesse James

I'm gonna shoot you down Jesse James

--Saryn Chorney