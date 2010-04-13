Fashion Forensics for April 13

By Deborah Goldstein

Get some style inspiration from the stars. We share the details of who wore what when, and show you how to dress just as hot for a whole lot less.

No one can strike a "Zoolander"-esque pose quite like Victoria Beckham, as demonstrated here at the opening of her boutique at a Moscow department store. Posh wore her own creation, natch, a black shirtdress accented with patent platform pumps. May-jah.

Get the look:

Dress: DKNY Sleeveless Shirtdress, $79

Shoes: Ramona Pumps, $110

Eyeliner: Elizabeth Arden Smoky Eyes Powder Pencil, $16