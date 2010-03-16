Fashion Forensics for April16

By Deborah Goldstein

Check out these stylish celebrity looks from A-list events and around town. We share the cheap-chic ways to copy them.

At a New York Bravo TV party, fashionista favorite Sarah Jessica Parker rocked an unexpected study in contrasts -- an ultra-femme pink lace sheath dress paired with a menswear-inspired blazer, both by Stella McCartney. Bravo, indeed.

Get the look:

Dress: Free People Sleeveless Puckered Lace Dress, $138

Blazer: Walter by Walter Baker Boyfriend Blazer, $85

Necklace: Kenneth Cole New York Imitation Pearl and Chain Necklace, $48