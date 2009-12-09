Field Guide To Tiger Woods Rumors

By Michelle Lanz

If you're having a difficult time keeping track of all the bizarre news surrounding Tiger Woods' never-ending scandal, have no fear: Wonderwall is here to offer you a field guide through the muck and mire of Tiger's (alleged) cheatin', lyin' and Ambien-poppin' ways. Check out our 13 favorite rumors -- yes, that's one for each mistress.

1. NUDE PICS?

No juicy celebrity scandal is complete without whispers about naked pictures of the misbehaving star in the hands of the press. Playgirl magazine revealed that they're researching the authenticity of photos which allegedly show Tiger in the buff. We're more excited to see the punny headlines than the golf star's man parts. (Huffington Post)