Good News Roundup for June 14
By Dana Flax
My oh my: Is that John Goodman? The funnyman recently debuted his dramatic weight loss at AFI's Tribute to Mike Nichols, though, after looking at these pictures, we think we'd like to hold a tribute to John Goodman's weight loss. Long live Walter Sobchak! (PopEater)
