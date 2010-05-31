Good News Roundup for May 31
By Jennifer Odell
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Heidi Montag's alleged split from Spencer Pratt came as a shock Friday, and though Speidi has yet to comment on the separation, Heidi's already cheered herself up, as evidenced by a recent post to Twitter exclaiming, "This is going to be the best summer of my life!!!!" The shrieks of excitement seem to be about her plans to move into a beach house in Malibu with gal pal and "Hills" alumna Jennifer Bunney as part of a new reality show. (RadarOnline)
By Jennifer Odell
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Heidi Montag's alleged split from Spencer Pratt came as a shock Friday, and though Speidi has yet to comment on the separation, Heidi's already cheered herself up, as evidenced by a recent post to Twitter exclaiming, "This is going to be the best summer of my life!!!!" The shrieks of excitement seem to be about her plans to move into a beach house in Malibu with gal pal and "Hills" alumna Jennifer Bunney as part of a new reality show. (RadarOnline)