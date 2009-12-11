Editor's Grab Bag for Dec. 11

Anyone going to a Beyonce concert probably realizes they're in for some extravagance. In fact, I hear it's kind of like dipping a truffle in melted diva butter and eating it on a yacht pushed by a wind machine.

For all of us who missed such divaliciousness in person this year, there's this, a video guide to the 13 most ridiculous things about Beyonce's new concert DVD "I Am... Yours". A favorite? Her true gift for interpretive dancing. Another? Her special way of caressing her microphone stands.

So, if you think you might be into spine-tickling excess, climb aboard SS Beyonce -- and enjoy the "Jello Ride." --Dana Flax