Worst Dressed: Grammy Awards 2010

By Kat Giantis

The Way of All Mesh: It's so refreshing to see Britney Spears with an actual, unforced smile on her face. Not to mention her darkened weave looking unsnarled and not so squirrel nest-y. Plus, her makeup? Pretty! In short, this is definite progress, y'all, just so long as we don't venture below the Mason-Dixon line (also known as her neck). Otherwise, we'll be forced to ask some difficult questions. Such as: Would the popster's Dolce & Gabbana leotard look better or worse if she broke into a triple toe loop on the red carpet? And does Brit-Brit, who often popped into gas station bathrooms sans britches during her marathon meltdown, believe that by layering a mesh bodysuit over fishnets, she can create a chemical reaction resulting in the formation of pants? Also, is her conservatorship-controlled weekly allowance so piddling that she's been forced to put sons Sean Preston and Jayden James to work Bedazzling her "Baby One More Time"-era pumps? You know what, let's just avoid that depressing line of inquiry. After all, if Britney is feeling happy, that's really all that matters. Well, that and cutting off access to her netting supplier. But we'll take happy for now.