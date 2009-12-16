Holiday Gift Guide 2009

By Dana Flax

Stumped on what to get those picky-icky friends and relatives for the upcoming holiday season gift-a-thon? Well, we've unearthed the finest celeb-approved products perfect for your shopping list. Best of all, these items are all available online, 'cause Wonderwall is not a fan of mall parking on the weekends.

For the witty and beauty-conscious BFF:

Does your girlie sidekick pause mid-manicure to share a fresh witticism on Twitter (like Katy Perry)? Sounds like she could use some Soap & Glory, a surprisingly affordable line of "bath and body marvels" now available at Target. In addition to nourishing ingredients and nummy scents, each product comes with a punny name (we like Arch de Triumph, an eyebrow pencil/stencil kit) to tickle her synapses right along with her senses.