Hollywood Matchmaker: Kate Winslet
By Melissa Hunter
Kate Winslet is on the market again, and between her talent, intelligence, beauty, and her little friend Oscar, she'd kill on eHarmony.
But, being that she's one of our favorite actresses in town, we couldn't possibly let any old lecherous sleaze get his hands on our Kate. So here are a few humble A-list suggestions for her new leading man.
