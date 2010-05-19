Hollywood's Most Notable Voices

By Melissa Hunter

While some actors slave away at the gym, crash diet, and Botox their wrinkles into oblivion, others have realized they can have hugely successful careers in voice-overs (whilst wearing sweatpants!). But who's the most famous voice in Hollywood? Click through to find out.

13. Mike Myers

Voice Recognition: Playing Shrek in "Shrek," "Shrek 2," "Shrek the Third," "Shrek Forever After" (aka "Shrek 4: Money Never Sleeps")

After mastering his Scottish brogue, it was smooth sailing for Mike and the Shrek franchise. Who knew a green ogre could produce so much green?

