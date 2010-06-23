Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels: Celebrity Fans of Mustangs

Ray Nichols / Splash News 1 / 9

By Deborah Goldstein

Pop quiz: What's been idolized for decades and is just as sexy as ever? (Hint: Not Brad Pitt.) The Ford Mustang, a ride with more personality than any tricked-out SUV. Click through for a look at its famous fan base.

"There's just something about the Mustang," Patrick Dempsey, a respected auto racer, has said. And he should know, since he's actually raced a custom-built Mustang.

