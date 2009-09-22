Imagined Conversations: Katy Perry's Splashy Shoot

By Dana Flax

In the set of photos to follow, we found Katy Perry donning a skintight outfit while doused in water. She may be filming a music video, but really, what could she be thinking? We venture a couple of guesses as to what could be firing through those saucy synapses of hers...

"That Karen from 'Mean Girls' is one smart cookie -- my breasts can totes tell when it's raining, too!"