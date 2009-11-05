Imagined Conversations: Mariah Carey's Video Shoot
By Melissa Hunter
Mariah Carey may be getting some flak for her weight gain, but will that stop her from running around half naked on the beach to film a music video? NO! Of course it won't.
Either she just watched a marathon of "Baywatch" or she has a track called "Easy Target" on her new album. In any case, here's what we think went down at Mariah's beach shoot.
