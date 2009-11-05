Imagined Conversations: Mariah Carey's Video Shoot

By Melissa Hunter

Mariah Carey may be getting some flak for her weight gain, but will that stop her from running around half naked on the beach to film a music video? NO! Of course it won't.

RELATED: ET talks to Mariah and Nick on the red carpet

Either she just watched a marathon of "Baywatch" or she has a track called "Easy Target" on her new album. In any case, here's what we think went down at Mariah's beach shoot.