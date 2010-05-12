James Van Der Beek Twitterview

By Melissa Hunter

Now that he's playing a lady-killing doc on "Mercy," it's hard to think that James Van Der Beek ever was an angsty teen heartthrob. (OK, maybe not, he'll always be Dawson in our hearts.) We got a chance to tweet with James on Twitter, and he told us about his experience playing a doctor, what's in store for the "Mercy" season finale (airing tonight at 9/8c on NBC), and his upcoming role as a father (in real life, that is). Check out the interview and then follow @WonderwallMSN and @vanderjames on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @vanderjames, you ready to start this Twitterview with us?

@vanderjames: Ready to commence answering

