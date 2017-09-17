Amid an ongoing legal battle with ex-business managers about his finances, Johnny Depp took a hit last week when his horse farm in Kentucky failed to sell at auction. Ultimately the bidding was too low to secure a sale.

According to the New York Post, the highest bid on the 41-acre farm in Fayette County was $1.4 million on a property initially listed for $2.9 million.

Buckner / Variety / REX Shutterstock / Rex USA

The pad comes with a 6,000 square-foot house, seven bedrooms, a four-car garage, a guesthouse and three barns, according to the New York Post.

Johnny reportedly tried to sell the property for $3.4 million last year before reducing the price to $2.9 million.

The actor continues to fight his former managers at The Management Group over allegations they botched handling his taxes and other accounts for years. TMG, meanwhile, is counter-suing Johnny, claiming the actor spent inordinate amounts of money on wine and unnecessary services like paying a sound man to feed him lines.

"Johnny Depp alone was solely responsible for his extravagant spending," the managers claimed in documents filed in court. "Over 17 years, The Management Group (TMG) did everything possible to protect the actor from himself. In fact, when Depp's bank demanded repayment of a multi-million-dollar loan and Depp didn't have the money, the company loaned it to him so that he would avoid a humiliating financial crisis."

The filing went on to detail an alleged $30,000 a month Johnny was said to have spent on "expensive wine that [he] had flown to him around the world for his personal consumption."

Lawyers for Johnny have since called the allegations "irrelevant and improper ... inflammatory material."

Last month, the Daily Mail reported Johnny sold two of his properties last year for a total of nearly $3 million. Although he tried to sell all of five of his penthouses at the time, he wasn't able to find buyers for all of them. He had been using one penthouse as his home, while the others served as an art studio and guest apartment.