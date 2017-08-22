Johnny Depp is selling off his Los Angeles luxury penthouses one at a time, but he's not getting the financial windfall that he was hoping for.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Last year, Johnny owned five penthouses, all of them in the Eastern Columbia Building. When he decided to sell them, he listed them collectively at $12.78 million, but found no bidders.

The Daily Mail reported that the actor sold his fourth penthouse recently for $1.82 million and it's likely that he took a financial hit, with some estimates saying he took a $600,000 loss. The report says the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" star sold two of his properties late last year, getting $2.545 million and $3.09 million for the homes.

Johnny purchased the penthouses, which total a combined 11,500 square feet of space, in 2007, and used one of the penthouses as his home, while two others were used as an art studio and a guest apartment.

VCG via Getty Images

The unloading of the penthouses comes after his costly divorce from his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The Wall Street Journal claims that it approached the actor's real estate agents and they declined to comment on the speculation that the sale of the homes is connected to his contentious split. Amber got a $7 million divorce settlement, which she promised to donate to charity.

Smiejkowska/REX/Shutterstock

Johnny's financial struggles have been well documented as of late. On June 1, Johnny filed documents claiming the TMG management firm used his assets as collateral against $40 million of loans. The loans were allegedly secured starting in 2006 as a way for TMG to deal with what Johnny says was a botched job of handling his money over a period of years.

At the time, he also said TMG cost him $350,000 when the company failed to cancel a hospice home for his mother. The docs alleged TMG cost Johnny $320,000 more when the company settled a property dispute on Johnny's behalf without investigating the claim the neighbor made against him. In May, TMG made a new round of accusations against their former client, whom they said had the company pay a sound engineer a retainer so Johnny could have someone feed him his lines on films. Johnny is reportedly suing for $25 million.