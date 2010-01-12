Meet the "American Idol" Guest Judges

By Dana Flax

With the 10th season of "American Idol" premiering Tuesday, we thought we'd take a look at the celebrities scheduled to offer their sage wisdom as guest judges; click through to meet them.

Guest judge: Victoria Beckham

Qualifications: Well-acquainted with pop idoldom; spicing up the lives of many a tween.

What she'll bring to the judges' table: Polite yet honest criticism, good posture, snacks (just kidding -- probably not).

