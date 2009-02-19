Oscar Freshman Class
Oscar loves its bright young things, and 26-year-old Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway is this year's newcomer to beat. Let's take a look back at past "Oscars freshmen" and see what lessons she can learn from other notable newbie nominees.
Oscar loves its bright young things, and 26-year-old Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway is this year's newcomer to beat. Let's take a look back at past "Oscars freshmen" and see what lessons she can learn from other notable newbie nominees.