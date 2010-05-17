PDA Watch: Bosworth Gives Skarsgard a Swedish Massage and More

By Kat Giantis

What's the Swedish word for smitten? Alexander Skarsgard brought Kate Bosworth home to his native Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend for some sightseeing, socializing and snuggle-bunnies.

"They spent the whole weekend hand-in-hand and Alex seemed very excited about showing Kate around his hometown," a spy tells People magazine. "Alex proudly introduced Kate to his best friends and everyone seemed to love Kate."

During a caffeine stop, "They looked so happy together," another eyewitness effuses to E! News. "Kate was rubbing Alex's back and looking up at him affectionately. You can definitely tell they're in love. It really seems like they're getting serious."

The starlet's public displays of affection didn't stop at the "True Blood" vamp's broad, rippled back (ahem, not that we noticed his muscles or anything).

"Kate looked very in love and happy with Alex," yet another bystander concludes to the mag after observing them over dinner. "The couple kissed at the table several times and, at one point, Kate massaged his neck gently."

And the actress has already been given thumbs-up by Alexander's thespian-dad, Stellan, who offers this comprehensive assessment to Swedish newspaper Expressen: "She's nice."

