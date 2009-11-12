12 Prophecies for Hollywood 2012

By Melissa Hunter, Dana Flax, and Cindy Joung

According to the movie -- and the Mayan prophecy -- "2012" will result in cataclysmic and transformative events. The earth will quake, the seas will rise, the poles will shift and all will turn topsy-turvy in the face of the apocalypse, come Dec. 21, 2012.

Wonderwall has gotten a hold of some of the never before seen prophesies from ancient Mayan tablets. And they happen to be all about celebrity predictions for the end of days. Real lucky how that worked out, right? Considering we're a celebrity site and all ... CLICK THROUGH AT YOUR OWN RISK!