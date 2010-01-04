Psychic Predictions for the Stars in 2010
By Melissa Hunter
With 2010 just beginning, one can only dream of what's in store for our favorite celebs. Unless, of course, you're a psychic to the stars, and then you can just foresee all the breakups, meltdowns, and untimely deaths in 2010. Be warned there are many-a metaphysical *SPOILER ALERT* in this feature.
Psychic Predicts: Everlasting bachelor George Clooney will get married. (Boomers-Write)
Cynic Says: Like they always say, the 37th tatted cocktail waitress is the charm.
