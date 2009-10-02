Quickies: Feud Watch With LC vs. Kristin, Madonna vs. J.Lo

By Kat Giantis

Dirty Look Showdown Between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari

It's nice to know that Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari stay in character even when they're not on camera. People magazine says the "Hills" blondes (former and current, respectively) were throwing each other some serious stink eye when they ended up hanging out near each other at Los Angeles hot spot MI-6 a few days back. The reality rivals reportedly "shot glares back and forth" while LC texted (the imagined message: "I'm totally glaring at Kristin right now") and traded whispered confidences with pal Lo Bosworth. (In between the dagger-shooting, self-described "offensive" actress Conrad sucked face with beau Kyle Howard.) Meanwhile, Kristin seems positive that she has a lot more liveliness to offer on-screen than her "Hills" predecessor. "Everybody thinks Lauren was such a sweet, nice girl but truth is she has no personality," Cavallari snipes to FoxNews.com. "She is boring." Keep clicking for more feud news ...

