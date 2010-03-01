Quickies for March 1

By Kat Giantis

Kim's 'Sexy,' Swanky New Mansion

Kim Kardashian sure works hard for the money. She spent Saturday at Las Vegas hot spot Tao posing her posterior off (and you know that's some serious posing) in a boob-squishing, body-clinging criss-cross dress to promote her eponymous new fragrance. On the plus side, she's reaping the rewards of her strenuous labors.

TMZ reports the brunette bombshell just shelled out $4.8 million for a palatial five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion.

"She liked that it was walled and gated," a snitch tells E! News. "It's just sexy. It's a very, very sexy house."

Word is, she'll live in the seemingly titillating, 4,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style estate with her New Orleans Saints boyfriend, Reggie Bush. The pair has been house-hunting together for several months in an apparent bid to take their relationship to the next level (seems nesting is the natural step after winning the Super Bowl).

Kim's new digs include a media room, pool and a two-story entryway. Keep clicking for more, but far less sexy, real estate news ...