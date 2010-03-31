Quickies for March 31

By Kat Giantis

Angelina's Mane Concern: Cruelty-Free Accoutrements

Even with six kids and Brad Pitt's feral beard to look after, Angelina Jolie still makes time for some serious accessorizing. Women's Wear Daily reports the once again tabloid-abused megastar had her stylist look into the origins of a chic horsehair handbag before she agreed to sling it on her arm.

Turns out the ecru-colored purse (yes, that's just a fancy word for beige), which is made by Swiss-based luxury goods firm Akris and retails for a little less than $5,000, uses only humanely gathered equine tail tresses.

"We told her horses get haircuts just like we do," says Akris designer Albert Kriemler.

Angelina was apparently satisfied with the response, because she was styling the hirsute, trapezoid-shaped bag while strolling Venice, Italy, on Saturday with Pax, 6, Shiloh, 3, and Zahara, 5, who, by the by, has been carrying around a kicky purse of her own, courtesy of Hello Kitty.

