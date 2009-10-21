Quickies: Timberlake and Biel's 'Wild' Kissing

By Kat Giantis

Justin and Jessica Silence Split Whispers With Puckering, Cuddling

It looks like Justin Timberlake is still in agreement with his mom and friends that Jessica Biel is the girl for him. With breakup rumors a-flying, the longtime squeezes hit a showing of "Where the Wild Things Are" on Tuesday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the actress is shooting the unnecessary big-screen reboot of "The A-Team." "They laughed a lot," a spy relays to OK!, which says the crooner propped his feet on the seat in front of him and leaned his head on Jessica's shoulder. "They seem so happy to be back together, to have worked things out." Another eyewitness also spins the contented couple scenario, telling People magazine that Timberlake, 28, and Biel, 27, were "smooching quite a bit and they were definitely an affectionate couple. Justin sat with his arm around Jessica and they seemed to really enjoy the movie."

