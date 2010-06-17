Reality Check

Reality Check for June 17

Jen Lowery / Splash News 1 / 11

By Dana Flax

In bragging about how her baby Krishna will have the "greatest palate in the world," "Top Chef" sexpot Padma Lakshmi also wryly giggled over how she's "eaten a lot of testicles in [her] days." Well, if that's not a maneater, folks, then we don't know what is. Ba-dum-cha! (People)

Up NextClarissa today
Jen Lowery / Splash News 1 / 11

By Dana Flax

In bragging about how her baby Krishna will have the "greatest palate in the world," "Top Chef" sexpot Padma Lakshmi also wryly giggled over how she's "eaten a lot of testicles in [her] days." Well, if that's not a maneater, folks, then we don't know what is. Ba-dum-cha! (People)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries