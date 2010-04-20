Romance Report for April 20: Hookups, Breakups and More ...

By Kat Giantis

Ryan Phillippe may be rebounding from his bust-up with Abbie Cornish by becoming a cliché. The New York Daily News spied the actor in the company of Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Jessica White last weekend following his hosting stint on "Saturday Night Live." The pair reportedly exited the post-show shindig together and partied at a hot spot until the sun came up. When they decided to pack it in, "Jessica left and got into a black sedan, and Ryan joined her a few minutes later," tattles a snitch. They were apparently driven back to Phillippe's hotel. But was White bad-touched by the fickle finger of the (alleged) Hollywood hookup? The paper says she and the former Mr. Reese Witherspoon crossed paths while on the town Sunday evening but he "wasn't so interested." Relays a spy, "Ryan came over and said hello, but that was about it." White is not unfamiliar with mercurial thespians. She also dated a post-Robin Wright Sean Penn. Keep clicking for more modelizing-related news ...