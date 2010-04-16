Russell Simmons Twitterview

By Dana Flax

Sure, Russell Simmons is one of the most powerful people in fashion, hip hop, you name it, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to tweet with us! Check out the transcript from our Twitterview with @UncleRUSH, then join his Phat Farm of followers (and @WonderwallMSN's, too, while you're at it).

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @UncleRUSH! You ready for your Twitterview?

@UncleRUSH: YES!

@WonderwallMSN: Awesome! So, in one tweet, tell us a bit about your web show "Hustles With Russells."

@UncleRUSH: I'm on TV all day but never talking about my brands. "Hustles with Russells" enables me to have fun and promote the brands.