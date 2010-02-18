Sign of the Tiger: Horoscopes

By Melissa Hunter

Hey, guys, it's officially the Year of the Tiger! And while Mr. Woods may disagree, the Chinese calendar says otherwise. This week marks the Chinese New Year and as we enter the Year of the Tiger, what does this mean for those celebs born in the Tiger years? Well, we're not exactly sure. But we can certainly make unsubstantiated guesses, thanks to our good ol' pal Wikipedia. And I must say, Tiger stars are a wild bunch, so we can't help but wonder what's in store in their special year.

Tom Cruise

Year of Birth: 1962

Tiger Trait: Unpredictable and emotional; fearless when standing up for himself or others (please refer to his Couch Jumping Era)

Horoscope: While we haven't seen crazy Tom lately, this is his year, man. He's got a wacky action comedy (opposite Cameron Diaz) to promote and a wife to grope awkwardly. We predict some heated public fights and at least one more baby to come this year. Though Tom triplets wouldn't be surprising. Sorry, Katie, but it's his year, the stars don't lie.