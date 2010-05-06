Paparazzi Stories

Snooki's Cinco De Mayo Adventures

By Melissa Hunter

Guys, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's this: Snooki had a better Cinco de Mayo than you.

So while you impatiently await the summer premiere of Season 2 of "Jersey Shore," we'll give you a little preview of what's in store for special Snooki's Cinco de Drinko episode.

