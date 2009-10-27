Snoop Dogg Twitterview

By Saryn Chorney

Over the past two decades, West Coast gangster rapper Snoop Dogg has morphed from Dr. Dre's young protégé into an actor, producer, music label exec, reality TV star, family man, youth football league coach and all-around cultural icon. Known for his "-izzle" laced lyrics, Snoop's unique lingo is well-suited to his new crib on Twitter.

The Doggfather took time out of his very busy schedule to tweet, er, twizzle with us about his 10th studio album, "Malice N Wonderland," his Wonderland High School Tour (kicking off Oct. 27), his Halloween plans and more. Check out our exclusive Twitterview, then follow @snoopdogg and @wonderwallMSN now!