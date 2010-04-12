Stars React to Dixie Carter's Death

"Dixie Carter was a Goddess. The kind of wife and mother that every mother hopes their daughter will become and the kind of friend that is absolutely irreplaceable. She loved fiercely and was adored in return. To have known her a little was a delight to all. To have known her well, a treasure beyond reckoning. And now, a loss beyond measure." -- Annie Potts

