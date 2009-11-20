Stars We'd Like to See in Future "Twilight" Films

By Melissa Hunter

"New Moon" marks but the second movie in the four-part "Twilight" series. And while there were rumors afoot about hot new cast members, the only big name to sink her teeth (hey-o!) into the project was the lovely Dakota Fanning (whose creepy red eyes will now haunt our dreams).

So, as A-list actors line up for the open call, we'd like to provide some assistance to the casting directors on who they should bring into the "Twilight" fold.