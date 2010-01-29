Style Profile: Madonna

By Melissa Hunter

Attempting to compose a gallery of Madonna's most iconic outfits is akin to counting all the times Mel Gibson has offended someone: It simply cannot be done. But I will give it the ol' college try. Madonna's style is incomparable (though Gaga would like to think otherwise) and her endless reinventions have been what has kept us loving and often fearing the pop legend.

Madonna's cone bra phase from the Blonde Ambition Tour gave every woman the intense sexual empowerment she always hoped for, and made every man subconsciously fear breasts.