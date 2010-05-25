Style Profile: Sarah Jessica Parker
By Melissa Hunter
Ever since Sarah Jessica Parker became Carrie Bradshaw, she has become the ultimate fashion icon for the offbeat everywoman. That is, the everywoman without a credit card max.
But when she's off-duty, SJP has had her own share of sartorial self-expression. In this epically '80s portrait, we can also see that she, too, had a fashion icon, and it was most obviously Madonna.
Click through to see the fashion highlights from the past 25 years of Sarah Jessica's life in the spotlight.
