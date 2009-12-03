SuperCeleb Rumor Casting

By Melissa Hunter, Illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Superheroes and celebrities. They go together like money and studio executives. And while DC and Marvel scour the comic book archives to find the next golden ticket, fun new casting rumors hit the presses on the daily. Here are our favorite picks of the recent superhero and supervillain casting whispers.

Anne Hathaway as the Black Cat in "Spider-Man 4":

Every popular starlet has to go through her leather-clad villainess phase, and Anne is no different. It's like coming out at Hollywood's debutante ball, really. Anne has been rumored to play the vampy Black Cat in the next "Spider-Man." But, you know, the lovable girl-next-door version.